A popular pastor once told me many people who die in Nigeria were not killed by God nor the devil- Retired pastor, Wale Adenuga, writes as he mourns medical doctor killed in Lagos hospital elevator accident





A retired Nigerian pastor, Wale Adenuga, has expressed his sadness over the tragic death of medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, who passed away in an elevator accident at the General Hospital, Odan in Lagos Island on Tuesday, August 1.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning August 4, Adenuga said a popular Nigerian pastor once mentioned to him that many people who died in Nigeria were not killed by God or the devil. Comparing the comment with the demise of Dr Diaso, Adenuga said her death was caused because the maintenance department in the hospital failed to do what they were supposed to do. He also added that the tragic incident happened because people who knew that the elevator wasn’t functioning properly failed to speak up and also follow through to ensure it was fixed.

He added that when he was a serving pastor, he always told his congregants that long life sometimes isn’t a function of prayers. He said it is sometimes a function of how well a society runs….