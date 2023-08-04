Andrew Tate wins appeal from Romanian court to be released from house arrest





Controversial Social media influencer, Andrew Tate has won his appeal in a Romanian court to be released from house arrest pending trial.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling on Friday, August 4 that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from 4 August until 2 October.”

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers are accused of tricking seven women into sexual exploitation on fake promises of a relationship or marriage – a technique authorities have labelled the “loverboy method”.

It is alleged that the Tate brothers, along with the two Romanian female suspects, formed the group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania and other countries – including the US and UK.

The brothers were first arrested at a property in Bucharest in December 2022 and held in custody…