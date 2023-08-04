Attorney for Lizzo’s sexual harassment and bullying accusers says more people have called him with claims about the singer





The attorney for Lizzo’s sexual harassment and bullying accusers has said more people have called him with claims about the American singer.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano is currently representing three backup dancers who have accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The 35-year-old popstar, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, faces legal battle after they alleged she commented on their weight and pressured one to touch a nude performer in a strip club.

Zambrano has now said that more people have since come forward, telling Newsnation; ‘Now that this is out, the cat is out of the bag, people are coming forward and going “you know what, I went through that”.

‘There is people calling my office going “you know what, behind close doors this is how Lizzo is”.’

The plaintiffs in the suit are named as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Chris Cuomo also referred to a video obtained by TMZ showing Arianna Davis saying that working…