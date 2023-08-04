Niger APC chairman resigns





State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Zakaria Jikantoro has resigned.

Jikantoro who announced his resignation at a press conference on Friday, August 4, said his resignation is based on a personal decision. He said;

“It is necessary and compulsory for me and as well call an emergency meeting to brief the state executive on the resolution of what transpired yesterday in the meeting.

“Secondly, I, on my own, humbly and voluntarily wish to resign my position as the chairman of the party, the APC, in Niger State.

“This is the reason why I have decided to invite the media to come and cover this meeting.”