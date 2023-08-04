NLC threatens nationwide strike August 14 over lawsuit





The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned that it will commence a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, if the Federal Ministry of Justice fails to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the organized labour.

A statement released this evening August 3 by NLC president, Joe Ajaero, says the NLC made the decision during its National Executive Council meeting which was held in Abuja today. Ajaero said the Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court have continued to allow themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy.”.

The center noted that though it agreed to suspend protests based on its meeting with the President, it will embark on a nationwide strike starting from August 14, 2023, should the government fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against it.

Highlighting the decisions of the NEC, Ajaero said the NEC resolved