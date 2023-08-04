Police foil planned bandits attack on stations and worshippers during Juma’at prayers in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has foiled plans by bandits to attack police formations and worshippers during Juma’at prayers in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Gusau on Friday, August 4, 2023, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Bunu, said the police arrested a female informant, Umma Zubairu, in connection with the planned attack on policemen.

The CP, who was represented by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, stated that the suspect is an informant of a notorious bandits kingpin, Dankarami Gwaska.

“In line with the unwavering commitment of the Zamfara state police Command to continue to provide a secure environment for socioeconomic activities and the desire to keep members of the public abreast of the achievement were recorded by the Command,” the CP stated.

“On 28/07/2023, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 34 PMF, hombe deployed to Magarya axis in Zurmi LGA acted on…