



A Premier League footballer has been ‘released under investigation’ over the alleged [email protected] of three women following his arrest last summer.

The sportsman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested in north London on July 4, 2022, on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

In the following days, a second allegation of rape was made in relation to an incident in 2021, before a third woman came forward in February 2023.

The footballer was interviewed by police under caution over the offence, which is alleged to have taken place in February 2022.

The top-flight star continued playing last season following multiple bail extensions, with the last one being in July.

He reported for his bail conditions earlier this week, but has since been informed he no longer has a specific date to report to police going forward.

As a result, the star will begin a second season ‘under investigation’, with the new campaign set to kick off next weekend.

There is…