



… Nigeria’s premiere Highlife talent hunt

Calling all Highlife enthusiasts! The Olusegun Agagu Foundation is delighted to announce a first-of-it’s-kind electrifying event – the OAF Highlife Talent Show!

The OAF Highlife Talent Show aims to support and showcase new rising stars, talented vintage musicians or even small bands looking to bring evergreen Highlife songs to life…with their own unique modern twist.

It is the perfect opportunity to showcase our grand historical culture alongside modern creative skills on a grand stage, with the first place winner receiving 2 million naira, the second place getting 1 million naira, and the third place winner receiving 500,000 naira.

The exciting competition is being held in memory of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, a lover of highlife, to mark the foundation’s 10th anniversary.

Who can compete?

The requirements are simple: