Zambia Women’s boss faces further sexual misconduct allegations as he is ‘accused of rubbing a player’s chest at the World Cup’





Zambia Women’s boss, Bruce Mwape is reportedly being investigated by FIFA over fresh claims of sexual misconduct.

Mwape, who has been in charge of the women’s side since 2018, is already being probed by FIFA over other sexual misconduct allegations although the coach denies all of these.

The African nation were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage after two heavy defeats to Japan and Spain, although they ended their campaign with a memorable 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Monday – their first-ever victory at the tournament.

However, according to The Guardian, Mwape has been accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players two days before that final match.

The report states FIFA confirmed it received an official complaint after several players witnessed Mwape acting inappropriately, as one source said: ‘It’s not appropriate for a coach to be touching a player’s breasts’.

Those who saw the incident contemplated reporting it immediately but were fearful…