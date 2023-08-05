Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte cancelled following failed drugs test





The Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch has now been cancelled following a failed drugs test result.

Boxer, Dillian Whyte, returned ‘adverse analytical findings’ in a VADA test, promoter Eddie Hearn announced on Saturday, August 5 – a week before the fight was due to take place.

A statement from Hearn’s company Matchroom read: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

It is unknown as at press time if AJ will seek a replacement opponent.

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean was due to take place on the undercard next Saturday, though Joshua could choose to simply wait for a showdown with Deontay Wilder that looks likely for January in…