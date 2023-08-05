Father of three out with his family killed by a stray bullet fired by policeman in Rivers state





A father of three identified as Olafuro Peterside, has died from stray bullet allegedly shot by a policeman attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron in Gombe State.

According to reports, the officer who is in the state on a special assignment was out with another colleague at a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State where the deceased was spending quality time with his family.

Pandemonium broke out when shouts of ‘armed robbers’ rented the air and the officer in an attempt to scare the robbers, fired a shot into the air. The shot fired allegedly killed the deceased.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said