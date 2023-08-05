Focus on your child’s disgraceful actions in marriage and leave other people alone





Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed his senior colleague, Pete Edochie, who in a recent interview expressed concern over the failed marriages of Nollywood actresses.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Edochie said he learnt about the failed marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle and others.

‘’If you come to our Industry today, most of our girls who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, from beginning to the end. I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”. Edochie said

Reacting to the interview, Uche said the veteran actor should focus on the marital crisis of his son, Yul Edochie, who ‘got an actress pregnant while on a movie set.’ Uche said Yul is busy posting videos of himself and his second wife Judy singing and…