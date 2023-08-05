Jamie Foxx apologizes to Jewish community after sharing controversial post about fake friends and ‘Jesus’

Jamie Foxx has apologized to the Jewish community and ‘anyone who was offended’ after a cryptic post he shared offended some people who accused him of antisemitic 

 

The actor, 55, on Friday August 4, shared a cryptic post on Instagram slamming ‘fake friends’ and ‘fake love ,’ and writing: ‘They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?’

 

Jamie’s post was widely shared and was interpreted by some as being antisemitic, with The Times of Israel stating that Foxx’s post can be seen to reference the ‘Jewish deicide’, a belief that ‘Jews are collectively responsibly for the killing of Jesus.’

 

Jamie has now taken to Instagram to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by his post. He said he now knows ‘my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent”

 

