Lift installer and two others arrested over death of medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso





The personnel who installed the elevator that killed medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at the General Hospital in Odan, Lagos Island on August 1, has been arrested by the Lagos state police command.

This was disclosed by the panel established by the Lagos state government to probe the elevator accident. The panel is expected to submit its initial findings today, August 5.

In a statement released, the permanent secretary, Lagos ministry of information and strategy, Olumide Sogunle, said the installer of the elevator has been handed over to the police for questioning. He stated that the arrest is to ensure his availability when the panel needs him for further questioning.

The statement in part reads