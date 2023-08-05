My ‘grandchild’ died of medical neglect in government hospital





Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed that his ‘grandchild’ died of medical neglect in a government hospital.

He disclosed this during the screening of Tunji Alausa, President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, during plenary today August 4. The 32-year-old man Akpabio referred to was his nephew but culturally regarded as his grandchild.

“My first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical centre died through bleeding. He was receiving drip and it was tissued in the night. There was no help. No doctor, no nurse. He bled until he lost 60 percent of his blood and almost going mental, he struggled and fell on the floor. He was looking for water to drink. He rolled on the floor outside and entered the early morning dew. That is where they found him. By that time, he had gone into a coma. I was on my way to Port Harcourt for the 2019 rally when they called me.” he said

Akpabio said when he got to the medical center, he “struggled” with his physician to revive…