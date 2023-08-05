Niger reportedly signs military contract with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in anticipation of ECOWAS invasion





The Nigerien government has reportedly signed a military contract with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, according to a new report.

American journalist, Jackson Hinkle citing France 24 says Niger, who overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, has reached out to Wagner, a well known mercenary group known for its fighting in Syria, Ukraine, Africa and most recently the botched Russian coup.

He tweeted on Friday afternoon, August 4; “The new government of Niger has reportedly signed a contract with the Wagner Group – France 24.”

The report comes after reports emerged on Friday that president Tinubu had given the go ahead to Nigeria’s military to lead ECOWAS on an invasion of Niger.

After Bazoum was overthrown and detained by members of his own guard. General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former commander of Bazoum’s guard, announced two days later on state-run TV that he had assumed power.

Media outlets have reported that thousands of protesters who favored the coup took to…