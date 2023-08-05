Pete Edochie reveals he was not involved in his son, Yul’s decision to pick Judy as second wife (video)





Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has distanced himself from his son Yul Edochie’s decision to ditch his marriage to May and pick Judy Austin asa second wife.

For a while, critics of the ongoing marital saga between May and Yul Edochie have believed his father Pete Edochie might have given his blessings to Yul’s decision to get a second wife giving Pete’s media silence on the issue.

In an interview with Chude, Edochie said he has five sons and he never interferes in their business unless they inform him. He said he heard that Yul had picked a second wife just like every other person heard.

The Nigerian movie legend spoke glowingly of May and said that the success of her marriage to Yul is largely to her credit.

He went on to say that many people have been advising May wrongly by trying to put asunder her union with Yul and that most of the women advising her do not have happy homes.

