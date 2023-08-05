Picture of Ivorian diplomat’s son who fled back home from UK before he could be arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer





The first picture of an Ivorian fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of an aspiring lawyer has been released online.

Lior Agbayan, 20, remains on the run in the West African nation two and a half years after Sven Badzak, 22, was knifed to death in a case of mistaken identity as he walked back from Waitrose after buying some orange juice.

Rashid Gedel, 22, and Shiroh Ambersley, 23, were yesterday each jailed for a minimum of 27 years after being found guilty of murder and a knife attack on Mr. Badzak’s friend, 16, in Kilburn, north-west London, in February 2021.

But Agbayan, the son of a diplomat, remains in the Ivory Coast as there is no extradition agreement with Britain. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Extradition experts said an ad hoc deal could in theory be struck that could bring the suspect to the UK to face justice, but warned this could take years and his father could attempt to frustrate attempts using his political connections

He boarded a…