 Police boss shoots himself in the head hours after he was handcuffed during quarrel with his wife (video)





A Police boss in Tampa, Florida, shot himself in the head just hours before he was allegedly seen holding a gun to his mouth and threatening his wife to “end it”.

Tampa Police Department in Florida, USA released bodycam footage of the moment Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, and his wife Jody were approached by police in their 12th-floor hotel room at the JW Marriott hotel.

Ramirez — at the hotel for a sheriff’s conference got into a fight with Jody after she had been drinking.

A nearby hotel employee told police a witness had claimed “they were out here arguing, they came out here and he said he was going to ‘end it now’ and put a gun in his mouth.”

Police approached the couple’s room with a ballistic shield and guns drawn as the wife exited with her hands up, the bodycam footage shows. Moments later, Ramirez exited the room with his hands up before placing them at his waist, despite officers screaming at him to stop.

“What are you doing?” he asked as…