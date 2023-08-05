



British singer and songwriter, Rita Ora’s husband Taika Waititi has revealed she was the one who popped the big question to him as the couple marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing new details about their intimate wedding.

The couple tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in 2022. They planned the wedding in just two weeks with eight people in attendance.

Vogue shared a gallery of images from the big day, with Rita revealing she wore three different looks by British designer Tom Ford, as she and Taika exchanged vows at their home in Los Angeles.

Rita popped the question during a trip to Palm Springs and they reportedly got married in London.

Taika revealed: ‘She proposed to me, and I said ”yes” instantly.’

Discussing the ceremony, the director added: ‘There were about eight people there – just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom.’

For her big day, Rita donned a trip of looks from the British designer, saying: ‘He’s now one of my close friends, and I…