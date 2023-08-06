21-year-old woman falls into domestic well in Kwara and dies





A 21-year-old woman identified as Hamudat has died after she fell into a domestic well in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The tragic incident occurred at about 2: PM on Saturday, August, 5, 2023 at Ile-Kangu Compound, Pakata area of Ilorin.

The spokesperson of the state Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the deceased was mentally handicapped, adding that her corpse was recovered and handed over to her father.

“Today, Saturday 5th August, 2023, a woman of about 21-years old called Hamudat of Ile-Kangu Compound, Pakata area Ilorin, llorin West Local Government Area Kwara State, fell into a domestic well and was recovered dead,” the statement read. “The terrible incident took place today at about 14:55hrs [02:55PM]