Arsenal defeats Manchester City to win Community Shield title





Arsenal defeated Manchester City in a penalty shootout on Sunday, August 6, to win the 2023 FA Community Shield following a dramatic finale at Wembley Stadium.

The match serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season and is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup.

In a tight encounter between last season’s top two in the Premier League, Cole Palmer came off the bench to score a wonderful opener for the Treble winners in the 78th minute.

However, Leandro Trossard’s late deflected effort during the last seconds of the final sent it to penalties.

During the shootout, Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar for City and Rodri had an effort saved by Ramsdale, giving Fabio Vieira the opportunity to win it for Arsenal. The Portuguese playmaker curled it high into the corner. Martin Odegaard, Trossard and Bukayo Saka earlier scored penalties for Arsenal.

The win gave Arsenal its 17th community shield title. This is Mikel Arteta’s third…