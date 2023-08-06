I saw it as the divine will of Allah





Maryam Shettima aka Maryam Shetty has finally reacted to her ministerial nomination being withdrawn by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that it was reported that Maryam discovered that her nomination had been withdrawn after arriving at the national assembly for her screening on Friday, August 4. She was told that President Tinubu has replaced her with her former classmate, Mariya Mahmoud.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, August 5, Maryam said she sees it as the will of God. She said in a statement;

“I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that brought me immense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee. Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation.

“The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my…