I was 21 when I entered BBN and I wasn’t kissing all the guys in d house





Ex-BBNaija star, Nina, has berated BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, for age-shaming her co-housemate, Ceec.

Recall that both Ceec and Ilebaye had a serious clash last night and in the heat of the exchange of words, Ilebaye said she is 22 in an attempt to age-shame Ceec.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, Nina asked berated Ilebaye for age-shaming Ceec. She stated that she was 21 when she went into the reality TV show in 2018 and got to the final. She added that she wasn’t kissing all the guys on the show but stayed with one guy till the end of the show.

See her tweets below…