Ilebaye clashes with female housemates as she pulls Ceec’s wig and pushes Doyin after their Saturday night party (videos)





Big Brother Naija AllStars housemate, Ilebaye, clashed with her fellow female housemates, Ceec, Princess and her “friend” Doyin, after their Saturday night party.

Ilebaye’s argument started with a few housemates who feel she’s playing the victim and over doing things. Ceec stepped up to her to tell her that her “game” is up. However, during the confrontation, Ilebaye pulled Ceec’s wig and pushed her neck. Both ladies went on to slut shame each other.

Soon after, Ilebaye picked a fight with another female housemate, Princess who told her she wasn’t ready to exchange words with her as she had noticed Ilebaye is playing the victimisation card.

As the back and forth with Ceec continued, Big Brother asked Ilebaye to go to the Diary room, which got scared. As she made her way to the Diary room, her “friend” Doyin tried to tell her to stop quarreling, but she told Doyin off and went on to push her.

It hasn’t been revealed if Ilebaye would be disqualified or not…

Watch…