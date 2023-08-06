India-bound ‘couple’ excretes 184 wraps of cocaine, woman hides drug in private part





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a fake couple: Mr. Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Mrs. Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum purportedly going for medical treatment in India for ingesting 184 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.322 kilograms with 100grams of the drug also concealed in the woman’s private part.

A statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says the two suspects were intercepted at the Screening Point 1, Terminal 1 of the international wing of the Lagos airport on Tuesday 1st August 2023 while attempting to board an Ethiopian airline flight to India. Though their travel documents show consistency in their names and depict them as a couple, an NDLEA officer however decided to subject them to body scan.

The scan confirmed they both ingested drugs as a result of which they were later placed on excretion observation at the Agency’s facility.