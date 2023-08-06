Nigerian senate rejects Tinubu’s proposal for military intervention in Niger Republic





President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for a military intervention to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic has been rejected by the senate.

This is coming after the Nigerian leader who is also the Chairman of regional bloc, Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) wrote the national assembly on Friday, August 4, seeking the lawmakers’ support for the implementation of Resolutions of ECOWAS on the political situation in Niger Republic.

After two-hour deliberation behind closed doors on Saturday, August 5, the Senate advised President Tinubu against using military actions to force the coupists out of power.

Tinubu was advised to adopt diplomacy in addressing the toppling of democractic government Niger Republic. Announcing that they will be meeting the Nigerian leader over their resolution, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said;

“The Senate commends President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other Heads of States and Governments of the ECOWAS for their prompt response and the…