NRC raises alarm of fake ticketing website





The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has warned Nigerians about a fake e-ticketing ticketing website focused on the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service.

The NRC said the website was created by fraudsters intending to scam unsuspecting train passengersSpokesperson of NRC, Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu said in a statement;

“NRC is yet to commence selling of Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online.

“Lagos-Ibadan train passengers should be wary of these fraudulent cyber space criminals by obtaining their train boarding tickets at Railway stations as NRC is working hard to introduce secured online ticketing on Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe train services very soon.”