Police arrest man suspected of killing and dissecting lover





Men of the Ondo state police command have arrested a 45-year-old man identified as Bankole Oginni for allegedly killing his girlfriend in his room in Akure, the state capital.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspect who claims to be a football coach, invited the victim from her house for a visit after which her line became unreachable. She said an unnamed lady reported the incident at the B Division Police Station in the Oke-Aro area of Akure which led to the arrest of the suspect.

She said the deceased was found in the suspect’s room with her legs and hands tied, her body dissected, and her intestines removed with patches on her body that showed signs of hot water burns.

She stated that the suspect had been arrested, while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at a nearby hospital.