Police begin 24-hour surveillance on Second Niger bridge following vandalism





The Anambra police command has commenced a 24-hour surveillance on the Second Niger Bridge to protect it from vandalism.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who made the announcement on Sunday, August 6, said the surveillance is in collaboration with the police command in Delta.

The patrol which would be both mobile and static, has been scheduled among divisions to cover night and day surveillance.

While no arrest has been made over the past vandalism, investigation is still ongoing, Adeoye said;

“We have commenced round-the-clock intensive surveillance on the second Niger bridge, which is a national asset. We are working in collaboration with Delta State Command which also shares the asset, to achieve comprehensive coverage.

“We are happy that the vandalised parts have been replaced with more fortification, but we want to warn anybody who would wish to attempt another attack on the facility to desist because such a person will be caught. Our surveillance…