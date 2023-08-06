Senator’s aide shot dead in Lagos





Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, an aide of Ogun state Senator, Solomon Adeola has been shot dead in Lagos State.

Sanni was killed in the early hours of Saturday, August 5. This reportedly occurred after he was stopped at a checkpoint in Lagos where he was questioned about documents of the vehicle he was driving.

His wife reportedly said he went silent afterward. He was later found with bullet wounds.

Announcing Sanni’s death. Media Adviser to Senator Adeola, Chief Kayode Odunaro said in a statement;

“Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told him they are still checking the vehicle’s paper. His apprehensive…