171 LGs at high risk of diphtheria — FG





About 171 local government areas (LGAs) in 14 states are at high risk of further spread of the diphtheria outbreak, as disclosed by the federal ministry of health.

The 171 LGAs include all 144 LGAs in Kano, Katsina, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Yobe, Kaduna and Bauchi states.

Others are 20 contiguous LGAs in Gombe, Jigawa, Borno, Nasarawa, Plateau and Zamfara states; as well as seven LGAs in Lagos and Osun states.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olufunsho Adebiyi said available real-time surveillance data showed active diphtheria outbreaks in 25 LGAs in Bauchi, Katsina, Yobe and Kaduna states.

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), states and partners, are mobilizing all the necessary resources to respond effectively to the outbreak and intensify mass vaccination of the identified populations at risk to curb the ongoing diphtheria…