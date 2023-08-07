A man’s property doesn’t belong to his wife but to their children





A Twitter user, Mazi Uchenna Odu, has said that a man’s property belongs to his children and not the wife.

Mazi Odu stated this on Sunday, August 6, a few days after he advised Igbo men to avoid court weddings at all costs.

Explaining further, he added: “As a man/Father your work is to secure your children’s future and give them a better life ahead. Your property and your wife’s property belongs to your children. That’s why I said we as a parents, we only make things right for our kids and their future, any woman dragging to be the next of kin when it supposed to be in the name of their children is a selfish woman. Don’t forget that we don’t pray to bury our children but for them to bury us! We don’t wish to die before our children but to die before them! Tomorrow is not promised! Our children takes over when we are gone to meet our ancestors. Echi di ime.”