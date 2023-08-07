Anthony Joshua’s former rival Andy Ruiz Jr offers to step in for Dillian Whyte after he failed a drug test for the third time in his career





Anthony Joshua’s former rival Andy Ruiz Jr has offered to step in for Dillian Whyte after the collapse of his rematch with Dillian Whyte over a failed drug test.

Whyte failed a drug test for the third time in his career, ruling him out of his all-British fight with AJ, denying him the chance to avenge his 2015 loss, and forcing Joshua to find an emergency stand-in.

While Joshua’s camp is scrambling to fix a replacement, a surprise contender Andy Ruiz Jr. has emerged.

Now Ruiz is eyeing up a trilogy fight with AJ after Saturday’s bout was cancelled following an ‘adverse finding’ in one of Whyte’s drugs tests.

The Destroyer said on Instagram: ‘Eddie Hearn, Joshua, I think I’ve found a new replacement – again!

‘Let’s run it back. Let’s get the trilogy. Let’s get it.’

Ruiz Jr stopped Joshua in the seventh round to become the world heavyweight champion but lost his belt after Joshua’s points win in Saudi Arabia.

He has since fought veterans Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola but is…