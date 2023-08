BBNaija star, Tacha, has taken to her Twitter handle to mock her BBNaija All Stars Housemate, Seyi Awolowo, for securing the least votes in this week’s eviction poll.

The poll showed Seyi, Princess and Ike securing the least votes this week with Seyi securing 0.89% which is the lowest.

Seyi and Tacha have never been the best of friends since their time in BBNaija Pepper Dem show, so Tacha thought to mock him after the poll was revealed.

See her tweet below