Big Brother issues Ilebaye two strikes for physical violence towards Ceec and Doyin, finds Ceec guilty of goarding





Big Brother has issued two strikes to BBNaija All stars housemate, Ilebaye, after finding her guilty of physical violence towards her fellow housemates Ceec and Doyin. Recall that after the Saturday, August 5, night party, they all got into a heated argument which led to Ilebaye pushing Ceec and Doyin.

Big Brother found Ceec guilty of goarding Ilebaye and said she will be issued a punishment during the week. Big Brother barred the two ladies from participating in this weeks Head of House games as well as the Black envelop games. They will also not be nominated for pardon me please by their fellow housemates. They are automatically up for possible eviction.

Big Brother also added that Princess and Doyin escalated the matter instead of diffusing the tension in the house.