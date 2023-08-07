Dije Aboki sworn in as the first female Chief Judge of Kano state





Justice Dije Abdu Aboki was sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of Kano State on Monday, August 7,

Justice Aboki who was appointed as acting CJ on March 9 by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the retirement of erstwhile Justice Nura Sair, is now the first female Chief Judge of the North-West state after being sworn in.

The chief judge expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the state and pledged to uphold integrity, honesty, and justice in her role.

She said;

“We will restore the lost glory of the judiciary in our state.”