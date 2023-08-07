Dozens of black men engage in wild fight with white men after their black co-worker was attacked (video)





An out-of-control brawl broke out on a dock in Alabama, USA on Saturday, August 5 among dozens of people in a manic scene that mirrored a massive WWE fight — all captured on video.

The wild battle which witnesses said started when a group of White boaters attacked a black man working at the Montogomery Riverfront dock — ended with people thrown into the river, multiple struck with a folding chair and several in handcuffs.

Montogomery police have issued four active warrants as of Sunday and more will likely follow as they review videos posted to X, local NBC affiliate station WSFA reported.

The fight occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the 200 block of Coosa Street, police say.

A witness claimed that the group of boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so that the Harriott II Riverboat could dock.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Montgomery mayor Steven Reed…