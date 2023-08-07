Enugu government bans unauthorised use of vehicle with tinted glasses





Unauthorised use of vehicle with tinted glasses have been banned by Enugu state government to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

Secretary to Enugu Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia said the ban is in line with the state government’s determination to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

The ban will be effective after four weeks from the notice, with consequent enforcement starting from September 4. It read;

“This is to give owners of vehicles with tinted glasses, who did not obtain Police Tinted Permits before the suspension of its issuance by the Nigeria Police Force on June 7, 2021, sufficient time to have them removed or replaced if they are factory fitted, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Defaulting vehicles shall be impounded by the enforcement taskforce and shall not be released to their owners until the tinted glasses are removed or replaced…