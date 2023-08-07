Female Soldier shoots captain dead in Adamawa





A female soldier enforcing the curfew imposed by Adamawa government has killed a senior colleague at a checkpoint in Yola, the state capital.

Daily Trust reports that the female soldier simply identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru shot a captain who tried to intervene in her altercation with civilians at Fire Service Round About in the state capital.

Eyewitnesses say the female soldier had insisted that motorists retuning home during the curfew hours must turn back. Some of them had identified themselves as workers on essential duty but she stood her ground.

“Some people stopped at the check point explained themselves as workers on essential duties but the female soldier insisted they must turn back. A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally,” a security officer said.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, where he was confirmed dead while the…