Governor Sanwo-Olu suspends agency chief, sacks facility managers over doctor Vwaere Diaso’s death





The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) Adenike Adekambi, following the death of Doctor Vwaere Diasoat the General Hospital, Odanl Lagos Island on Tuesday, August 1.

According to a statement released by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, the suspension was taken after initial findings. The state governor also sacked and blacklisted facility managers of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, where the incident happened.

According to Sogunle, the government set up a panel to look into likely causes of the accident, identify culpable persons and suggest ways of preventing a recurrence.

With two weeks to completing her housemanship in the hospital, Vwaere was on her way to pick up a delivery from a dispatch rider when the lift she took from the 10th floor crashed to the ground floor. She died from injuries she sustained in the…





Source: Linda Ikeji