Senate confirms 45 Ministerial nominees as El-Rufai and two others await clearance





The Senate has concluded the screening of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu. During it plenary today August 7, the Senate confirmed 45 of the nominees as cabinet members.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which three of them, former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State)are still undergoing security clearance.

The confirmation comes over a week after Tinubu’s transmission of a 28-member list to the red chamber for confirmation on July 27.

Those confirmed as Ministers are:

1 Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

2 Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

3 Nyesom Wike – Rivers

4 Engr Joseph Utserv (Benue)

5 Senator John Owan Enoh (Cross River)

6 Hon Bello Mohammad (Sokoto)

7 Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

8 Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

9 Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra)

10 Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo)

11 Nkieruka Onyejeocha (Abia)

12 Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)

13…