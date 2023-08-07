Singer Ne-Yo apologizes after criticizing parents of Transgender�children





American singer, NeYo has apologized to the LGBT community for controversial comments he made about children and gender identity during an interview.

In a recent interview with VladTV, the RnB singer spoke on transgender children and the parents that raise them. He also questioned minors’ rights to receive gender-affirming care.

“I have no issue with LBG — I have no problem with nobody. You love who you love, you do what you do,” he prefaced. “I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman.”

He then went on to say, “There was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

The father of seven later expanded on that point, saying: “I feel like parents have…