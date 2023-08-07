Super Falcons fail to progress to quarter-finals after losing to England on penalty





The Super Falcons of Nigeria have failed to advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-finals after they lost to England following a dramatic penalty shoot-out over England.

The two nations failed to find the back of the net in 90 minutes, and after 30 minutes of extra time, the scoreline remained goalless.

The Nigerian stars looked most likely to score in the game even after the England side were reduced to 10 women following a red card to Lauren James for stamping on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie. But A defensive display from England took to game to extra time before a penalty shootout. England won 4 -2 on penalties.

England will either face Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

