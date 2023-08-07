Troops rescue five kidnap victims, neutralize scores of armed bandits in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina



Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have continued to record more successes, as they rescued 5 kidnapped victims, neutralized scores of armed bandits, and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 7, 2023, adding that troops also arrested a suspected bandit terrorising Gigane District of Gwadabawa Local Govt Area of Sokoto state.

“In a recent development, Troops of Sector 1 OPHD in Zamfara State responded to a distress call about armed bandits kidnapped activities and robbery along Tsafe – Gusau highway between Tazame and Tabbani villages under Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State,” the statement read.

Troops swiftly moved to the scene and on arrival, a gun duel ensued with the bandits. However, due to superior firepower and tactical abilities, the troops forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned the kidnapped victims. The victims who were…