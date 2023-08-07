War will happen if I don’t get an apology before tomorrow





Tacha has threatened to go all out against organizers of Big Brother Naija if she doesn’t get an apology from them.

The former housemate of the reality show who accused the organizers of deceit “419”, issued the threat after Ilebaye who is featuring in the All Stars season of the show was handed two strikes by Biggie for dragging Cee-C’s hair during a heated exchange late last night.

Tacha who was disqualified during the Pepper Dem edition of the show for dragging Mercy’s hair, tweeted;

“Article 15 sub section 1 of the BIG BRODA Constitution states that…………………. Bunch of JOKERS!!!!

“Can somebody give me another word for 419 please??If I don’t GET AN APOLOGY Before tomorrow!!! War go happen here”