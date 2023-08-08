Actress Raven-Symoné reveals she underwent two breast reductions and lipo before turning 18 after years of getting body shamed as a child





American actress, Raven-Symoné has admitted to undergoing liposuction and two breast reduction surgeries before turning 18, after years of being body shaming as a child star.

On Sunday’s episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the 37-year-old looked back on going under the knife to enhance her appearance as a minor.

While speaking about the decision, the actress revealed that her father, Christopher B. Pearman, ‘suggested strongly that’ she ‘should get’ her breasts reduced.

‘There was paperwork involved,’ she recalled. ‘He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’

She continued: ‘So I got a twofer… It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.’

After her first breast reduction surgery, the singer said she suffered a seizure.

‘I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t…