Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie has apologised to Nigerians for not scoring her penalty during the Round of 16 against England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, August 7, in Melbourne.

Nigeria failed to advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-finals after they lost 4 -2 to England on penalties.

The two nations failed to find the back of the net in 90 minutes, and after 30 minutes of extra time, the scoreline remained goalless. They proceeded to spot kicks and it decided the faith of Nigeria.



Oparanozie, who couldn’t convert her spot-kick shared a picture of herself in tears on Instagram and apologised following the team’s defeat via penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

She wrote, “Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties, and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this, I deeply apologise.”