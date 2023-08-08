DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58, eight years after kidney and liver cancer diagnosis





Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper has died at the age of 58 eight years after kidney and liver cancer diagnosis.

In 2016, the songwriter revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer, and his wife Kim confirmed to ABC 7 on Tuesday that he had passed away after battling the disease.

The Chicago-born star – real name Willie Perry Jr -was best known for writing the popular 2000 song Cha Cha Slide and creating its accompanying dance.

Perry revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and shared regular updates with his fans.

He had been in remission for several years when the cancer returned, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.

‘They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver,’ Perry told the network in what was his last televised interview in May 2023.

‘They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat…