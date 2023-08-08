Dr Obadare Adewale, Emerges Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Digital Trust Leader 2023



Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, with the Forbes’ award

A Nigerian, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Co-founder/Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), Digital Encode Limited, has emerged as Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Digital Trust Leader of the Year 2023.

The award is another testament to Dr. Obadare, a well-recognized subject matter expert with numerous successful engagements to his credit in Africa.

A letter of notification of his nomination, signed by Mark Furlong, President, Custom Solutions Media, for Forbes Media, reads: “Through its awards, Forbes acknowledges and celebrates Dr. Obadare as among exemplary leaders, top businessmen, political leaders and dynamic personalities with records for far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors and industries”.

“Forbes wishes to commend your work as the co-founder and chief visionary officer (CVO), Digital Encode Ltd, a reputable company with successes around the globe”,…